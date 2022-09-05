Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) closed the day trading at 51.54 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $51.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 240701 shares were traded. PFSI reached its highest trading level at $53.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PFSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on April 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On April 06, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $77 to $73.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when MCCALLION ANNE sold 7,941 shares for $57.93 per share. The transaction valued at 460,044 led to the insider holds 2,539 shares of the business.

MAZZELLA JOSEPH F sold 7,000 shares of PFSI for $409,466 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 224,031 shares after completing the transaction at $58.50 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, MAZZELLA JOSEPH F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $58.50 each. As a result, the insider received 760,436 and left with 187,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PennyMac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSI has reached a high of $71.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PFSI traded about 413.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PFSI traded about 266.2k shares per day. A total of 54.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.29M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PFSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 2.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Dividends & Splits

PFSI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.59 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $2.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $5.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.67. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $482.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $583.6M to a low estimate of $428M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $742.25M, an estimated decrease of -35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.64M, a decrease of -40.80% less than the figure of $-35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.17B, down -34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.