Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN)

The closing price of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) was 32.27 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $32.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 136389 shares were traded. SCHN reached its highest trading level at $33.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCHN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On July 19, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 19, 2021, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when HICKS WAYLAND R bought 2,000 shares for $30.85 per share. The transaction valued at 61,700 led to the insider holds 7,600 shares of the business.

Saba Peter B sold 1,178 shares of SCHN for $52,374 on May 04. The SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary now owns 63,261 shares after completing the transaction at $44.46 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Henderson Michael R, who serves as the SVP, President, Operations of the company, sold 7,721 shares for $52.11 each. As a result, the insider received 402,341 and left with 120,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schnitzer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHN has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.83.

Shares Statistics:

SCHN traded an average of 226.97K shares per day over the past three months and 142.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.67M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 718.81k with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 745.09k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, SCHN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 10.50% for SCHN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.48 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.44. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $967.16M to a low estimate of $789M. As of the current estimate, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $845.62M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.