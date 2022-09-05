Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) closed the day trading at 6.67 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $6.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 194701 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 09, 2020, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $10.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 04, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Malhotra Satish bought 14,600 shares for $6.83 per share. The transaction valued at 99,651 led to the insider holds 466,801 shares of the business.

Malhotra Satish bought 24,355 shares of TCS for $198,980 on Feb 10. The CEO & President now owns 185,347 shares after completing the transaction at $8.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCS has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCS traded about 410.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCS traded about 267.44k shares per day. A total of 49.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.11M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $256.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.7M to a low estimate of $254.57M. As of the current estimate, The Container Store Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $227.45M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.