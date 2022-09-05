Update from Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN): A steady trajectory

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) closed the day trading at 194.84 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $195.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134540 shares were traded. CHDN reached its highest trading level at $197.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHDN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $294.

On September 15, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $255.

On June 18, 2021, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $254.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on June 18, 2021, with a $254 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Rankin R Alex bought 525 shares for $176.80 per share. The transaction valued at 92,820 led to the insider holds 45,880 shares of the business.

Miller Austin W. sold 5,600 shares of CHDN for $1,261,341 on Sep 16. The SVP, Gaming Operations now owns 19,723 shares after completing the transaction at $225.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Churchill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHDN has reached a high of $262.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHDN traded about 172.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHDN traded about 168.84k shares per day. A total of 38.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.17M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHDN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 622.48k with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 583.47k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

CHDN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.67, up from 0.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.45. The current Payout Ratio is 5.20% for CHDN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $12.73, with 4 analysts recommending between $16.73 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $393.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.3M to a low estimate of $374.7M. As of the current estimate, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $406.76M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.41M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $-3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.