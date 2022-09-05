Update from Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) was 80.76 for the day, up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $80.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 233308 shares were traded. JACK reached its highest trading level at $81.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JACK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $104.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when DARDEN TONY J sold 54 shares for $57.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,101 led to the insider holds 3,134 shares of the business.

HARRIS DARIN S sold 743 shares of JACK for $42,663 on Jun 23. The DIRECTOR & CEO now owns 36,778 shares after completing the transaction at $57.42 per share. On May 11, another insider, Piano Steven, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of the company, sold 173 shares for $83.02 each. As a result, the insider received 14,362 and left with 4,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jack’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JACK has reached a high of $106.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.98.

Shares Statistics:

JACK traded an average of 456.12K shares per day over the past three months and 420.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.77M. Shares short for JACK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, JACK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for JACK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.07 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $6.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.