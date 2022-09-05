Update from Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX): A steady trajectory

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) closed the day trading at 19.53 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $19.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 146318 shares were traded. OFIX reached its highest trading level at $19.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OFIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on March 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $41 previously.

On October 20, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $39.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 29, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Paolucci Michael E bought 2,000 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 62,300 led to the insider holds 27,141 shares of the business.

DOUG RICE bought 1,400 shares of OFIX for $42,070 on Nov 19. The CFO now owns 73,543 shares after completing the transaction at $30.05 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, BURZIK CATHERINE M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,660 shares for $30.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,248 and bolstered with 7,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFIX has reached a high of $43.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OFIX traded about 102.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OFIX traded about 127.38k shares per day. A total of 19.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.61M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.25% stake in the company. Shares short for OFIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 396.86k with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 404.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $118.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120M to a low estimate of $117.4M. As of the current estimate, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.2M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $464.48M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $511.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $518M and the low estimate is $506.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.