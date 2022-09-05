Update from ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH): A steady trajectory

The closing price of ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) was 11.30 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66353 shares were traded. PRPH reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On January 20, 2021, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Barr Jason Michael bought 750 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 4,860 led to the insider holds 30,991 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ProPhase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRPH has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

PRPH traded an average of 190.99K shares per day over the past three months and 96.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.78M. Insiders hold about 17.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 285.99k with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 144.28k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRPH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $-1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24M to a low estimate of $13.39M. As of the current estimate, ProPhase Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.14M, an estimated increase of 118.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.65M, an increase of 86.30% less than the figure of $118.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.04M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.5M and the low estimate is $40.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.