Update from Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) was 6.87 for the day, down -1.43% from the previous closing price of $6.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131970 shares were traded. RLGT reached its highest trading level at $7.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLGT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Vertical Research on March 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 28, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 10, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 when Goldstein Arnold sold 17,941 shares for $6.56 per share. The transaction valued at 117,745 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Radiant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLGT has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.87.

Shares Statistics:

RLGT traded an average of 155.37K shares per day over the past three months and 93.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.31M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RLGT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 953.27k with a Short Ratio of 5.89, compared to 947.36k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $390.22M to a low estimate of $335.3M. As of the current estimate, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.91M, an estimated increase of 40.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.12M, up 62.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.