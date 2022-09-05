Update from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI): A steady trajectory

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) closed the day trading at 10.37 up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107563 shares were traded. SOI reached its highest trading level at $10.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 23, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On April 09, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Bourg Lindsay R. sold 6,796 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 95,076 led to the insider holds 23,250 shares of the business.

Price Kelly L. sold 16,161 shares of SOI for $210,093 on May 25. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 191,584 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On May 24, another insider, Price Kelly L., who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 1,742 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider received 22,663 and left with 207,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Solaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOI has reached a high of $14.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOI traded about 287.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOI traded about 212.14k shares per day. A total of 31.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.72M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SOI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 931.6k with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 898.19k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

SOI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.42, up from 0.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $65.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.9M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.4M, an estimated increase of 122.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $228.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $159.19M, up 58.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324M and the low estimate is $256.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.