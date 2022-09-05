Update from The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) was 6.95 for the day, down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $7.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80369 shares were traded. STKS reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STKS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 05, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when BULLIS EUGENE M bought 7,500 shares for $11.92 per share. The transaction valued at 89,400 led to the insider holds 127,097 shares of the business.

BULLIS EUGENE M bought 5,000 shares of STKS for $72,600 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 119,597 shares after completing the transaction at $14.52 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, BULLIS EUGENE M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $14.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,150 and bolstered with 114,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKS has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.29.

Shares Statistics:

STKS traded an average of 94.35K shares per day over the past three months and 187.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.12M. Insiders hold about 19.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 616.45k with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 637.76k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.2M to a low estimate of $76.6M. As of the current estimate, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.76M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.67M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.18M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $385.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.4M and the low estimate is $380.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.