Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) closed at 63.57 in the last session, down -0.75% from day before closing price of $64.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213161 shares were traded. VICR reached its highest trading level at $66.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VICR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2020, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 15, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when EICHTEN ESTIA J sold 11,938 shares for $70.74 per share. The transaction valued at 844,515 led to the insider holds 228,329 shares of the business.

EICHTEN ESTIA J sold 5,000 shares of VICR for $325,000 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 230,329 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Nagel Richard J Jr, who serves as the Corp. VP-CAO of the company, sold 708 shares for $77.37 each. As a result, the insider received 54,778 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICR has reached a high of $164.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VICR traded on average about 257.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 208.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.32M. Insiders hold about 30.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VICR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VICR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.3M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Vicor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $84.91M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.07M, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.36M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.7M and the low estimate is $485M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.