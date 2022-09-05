What shareholders can do to beat the market with Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) stock

As of close of business last night, Citi Trends Inc.’s stock clocked out at 21.01, up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $20.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 208794 shares were traded. CTRN reached its highest trading level at $21.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $80 previously.

On February 10, 2022, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $60.

On September 21, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2021, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Powell Lisa A. sold 1,942 shares for $24.46 per share. The transaction valued at 47,501 led to the insider holds 14,578 shares of the business.

Berkowitz Jessica sold 1,815 shares of CTRN for $57,989 on Apr 12. The SVP, Planning and Allocation now owns 5,446 shares after completing the transaction at $31.95 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Seipel Kenneth Duane, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $73.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,840 and bolstered with 9,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRN has reached a high of $97.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRN traded 284.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 391.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.00M. Shares short for CTRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 2.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.74% and a Short% of Float of 23.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $870.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $855.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $864.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $991.6M, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $928.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941.8M and the low estimate is $914M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.