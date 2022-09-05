What shareholders can do to beat the market with FutureFuel Corp. (FF) stock

In the latest session, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) closed at 6.84 down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $7.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 181500 shares were traded. FF reached its highest trading level at $7.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FutureFuel Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on October 02, 2015, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $12 previously.

On March 27, 2015, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $13.

On December 02, 2014, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2014, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 when Bedell Donald C. bought 5,000 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 35,750 led to the insider holds 93,650 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FutureFuel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FF has reached a high of $10.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FF has traded an average of 194.24K shares per day and 203.18k over the past ten days. A total of 43.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.89M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 431.02k with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 523.77k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FF is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.