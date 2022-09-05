What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) stock

As of close of business last night, Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 28.67, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $28.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152271 shares were traded. ICHR reached its highest trading level at $29.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR. sold 12,249 shares for $26.85 per share. The transaction valued at 328,886 led to the insider holds 61,090 shares of the business.

MacKenzie Iain sold 2,500 shares of ICHR for $72,050 on May 18. The Director now owns 15,364 shares after completing the transaction at $28.82 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, MacKenzie Iain, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,000 and left with 12,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ichor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICHR has reached a high of $51.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICHR traded 203.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 197.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.14M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.