What shareholders can do to beat the market with NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) stock

As of close of business last night, NaaS Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.18, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $5.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88020 shares were traded. NAAS reached its highest trading level at $5.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NAAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NaaS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAAS has reached a high of $22.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NAAS traded 103.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 74.03k shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for NAAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 232.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 66.85k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.