What shareholders can do to beat the market with Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) stock

In the latest session, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) closed at 3.63 down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 240145 shares were traded. ROVR reached its highest trading level at $3.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rover Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5.50 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.50.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when EASTERLY AARON sold 29,317 shares for $4.86 per share. The transaction valued at 142,481 led to the insider holds 3,212,156 shares of the business.

Knox Tracy sold 8,463 shares of ROVR for $41,130 on Jun 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 266,795 shares after completing the transaction at $4.86 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, TURNER BRENTON R., who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 18,926 shares for $4.86 each. As a result, the insider received 91,980 and left with 1,025,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROVR has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0169.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROVR has traded an average of 686.41K shares per day and 304.69k over the past ten days. A total of 179.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.32M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ROVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.24, compared to 5.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.01 and $-0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $0, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.84M, up 58.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.2M and the low estimate is $227.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.