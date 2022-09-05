What shareholders can do to beat the market with Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) stock

In the latest session, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) closed at 16.43 up 2.24% from its previous closing price of $16.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149607 shares were traded. STVN reached its highest trading level at $16.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on August 10, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On August 10, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.

On August 10, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on August 10, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stevanato’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STVN has reached a high of $29.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STVN has traded an average of 288.64K shares per day and 220.3k over the past ten days. A total of 264.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.92M. Shares short for STVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 441.06k with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 806.39k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $233.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $238.49M to a low estimate of $225.51M. As of the current estimate, Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s year-ago sales were $233.4M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.1M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of $-0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.04M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $954.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $958.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $888.75M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.