What shareholders can do to beat the market with TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) stock

As of close of business last night, TravelCenters of America Inc.’s stock clocked out at 54.29, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $55.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78222 shares were traded. TA reached its highest trading level at $55.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $60 from $62 previously.

On October 11, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

On December 18, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 18, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TravelCenters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TA has reached a high of $64.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TA traded 122.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 90.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.51M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 332.34k with a Short Ratio of 7.80, compared to 562.49k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.18 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $4.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.7B and the low estimate is $9.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.