Which analyst expects Century Communities Inc. (CCS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Century Communities Inc.’s stock clocked out at 45.19, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $45.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 209914 shares were traded. CCS reached its highest trading level at $46.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On February 05, 2021, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $64.

On December 03, 2020, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $54.Susquehanna initiated its Positive rating on December 03, 2020, with a $54 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Century’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCS has reached a high of $86.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCS traded 287.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 235.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.31M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.47, compared to 2.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, CCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.36 and a low estimate of $4.34, while EPS last year was $3.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.32, with high estimates of $6.08 and low estimates of $4.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.79 and $18.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.12. EPS for the following year is $15.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $18.73 and $13.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Century Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $958.03M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.