Which analyst expects Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Elevate Credit Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.41, up 2.17% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89652 shares were traded. ELVT reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Strock Bradley R. bought 4,032 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999 led to the insider holds 151,856 shares of the business.

Lutes Christopher bought 41,267 shares of ELVT for $99,866 on May 18. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 594,833 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Peterson David Curry, who serves as the Chief Credit Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $3.04 each. As a result, the insider received 18,240 and left with 94,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELVT has reached a high of $4.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7641.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELVT traded 91.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 160.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.64M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ELVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 633.16k with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 631.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.63, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $121.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.45M to a low estimate of $121.32M. As of the current estimate, Elevate Credit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.54M, an estimated increase of 44.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.84M, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $44.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.79M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $514.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $516.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.64M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $624.99M and the low estimate is $624.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.