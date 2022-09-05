Which analyst expects Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) to perform well in the near future?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76723 shares were traded. AJX reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Great Ajax Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Magnetar Financial LLC sold 2,000,000 shares for $24.23 per share. The transaction valued at 48,459,553 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold 200,000 shares of AJX for $4,906,852 on Jul 26. The 10% Owner now owns 43,300 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Magnetar Financial LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 800,000 shares for $24.90 each. As a result, the insider received 19,922,074 and left with 56,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Great’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJX has reached a high of $14.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AJX has traded an average of 169.43K shares per day and 64.52k over the past ten days. A total of 22.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.59M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AJX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 88.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 907.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AJX is 1.08, from 0.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.81.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19.1M to a low estimate of $16.78M. As of the current estimate, Great Ajax Corp.’s year-ago sales were $19.79M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.58M, a decrease of -7.40% over than the figure of $-8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.42M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.95M, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.5M and the low estimate is $69.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.