Which analyst expects MBIA Inc. (MBI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) closed at 11.72 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $11.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 176562 shares were traded. MBI reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MBIA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Keefe Bruyette on February 05, 2018, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 25, 2016, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $8.50.

MKM Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2015, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when GILBERT STEVEN J sold 85,141 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,497 led to the insider holds 48,463 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has reached a high of $17.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBI has traded an average of 272.13K shares per day and 181.96k over the past ten days. A total of 49.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.87M. Insiders hold about 13.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.06, compared to 2.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.16 and $-3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.89, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.54 and $-2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, MBIA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12M, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10M, a decrease of -61.50% less than the figure of $-16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64M, down -32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.