Which analyst expects Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.20, up 1.59% from its previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117617 shares were traded. QUAD reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QUAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Buckingham Research on October 30, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $20 previously.

On June 18, 2018, Buckingham Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUAD has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4640.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QUAD traded 432.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 182.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.54M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QUAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 1.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.