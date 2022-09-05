Which analyst expects Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s stock clocked out at 168.45, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $171.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49972 shares were traded. KWR reached its highest trading level at $175.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 11, 2020, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $285.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on December 11, 2020, with a $285 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Laininger Dieter sold 3,248 shares for $191.32 per share. The transaction valued at 621,407 led to the insider holds 1,793 shares of the business.

PLATZER L WILBERT sold 3,248 shares of KWR for $627,168 on Aug 15. The SVP, Global Ops, EHS & Prcmt now owns 634 shares after completing the transaction at $193.09 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, QH Hungary Holdings Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $184.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,213,470 and bolstered with 3,992,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quaker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KWR has reached a high of $276.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KWR traded 81.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 68.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.71M. Insiders hold about 23.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 18.22, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 16.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, KWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for KWR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 1990 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.62 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $8.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $9.33 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $456M. It ranges from a high estimate of $469.6M to a low estimate of $436M. As of the current estimate, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s year-ago sales were $392M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $494.13M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $501.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.