WTS (Watts Water Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $138.44 in the most recent trading day, Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) closed at 134.88, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119247 shares were traded. WTS reached its highest trading level at $139.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $192.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 15, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $123 to $124.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Melhem Elie sold 240 shares for $149.33 per share. The transaction valued at 35,839 led to the insider holds 12,063 shares of the business.

Melhem Elie sold 3,800 shares of WTS for $492,252 on May 12. The President- APAC, M. East, Afr. now owns 12,303 shares after completing the transaction at $129.54 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Melhem Elie, who serves as the President- APAC, M. East, Afr. of the company, sold 5,600 shares for $145.04 each. As a result, the insider received 812,224 and left with 12,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Watts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTS has reached a high of $212.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 139.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 92.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.60M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 580.71k with a Short Ratio of 5.29, compared to 629.62k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WTS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for WTS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 7204:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $6.27, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $488.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $496M to a low estimate of $479M. As of the current estimate, Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.48M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.