A correction may be in store for Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares?

As of close of business last night, Fiserv Inc.’s stock clocked out at 101.44, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $103.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2995325 shares were traded. FISV reached its highest trading level at $105.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FISV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $123 to $97.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $108.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on May 18, 2022, with a $108 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Chiarello Guy sold 30,000 shares for $105.09 per share. The transaction valued at 3,152,791 led to the insider holds 237,053 shares of the business.

Chiarello Guy sold 4,000 shares of FISV for $420,000 on Jul 27. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 212,864 shares after completing the transaction at $105.00 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Chiarello Guy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,000 and left with 216,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fiserv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISV has reached a high of $118.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FISV traded 3.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 645.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.62M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FISV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 10.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $6.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.49. EPS for the following year is $7.41, with 34 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $4.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.45B to a low estimate of $4.2B. As of the current estimate, Fiserv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.22B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.39B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $17.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.