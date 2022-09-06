A correction may be in store for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock clocked out at 32.28, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $32.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085997 shares were traded. OHI reached its highest trading level at $32.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OHI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $28.

On June 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $33.CapitalOne initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 03, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Makode Gail D bought 1,000 shares for $28.73 per share. The transaction valued at 28,730 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Anand Kapila K bought 1,000 shares of OHI for $28,318 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 14,676 shares after completing the transaction at $28.32 per share. On Oct 01, another insider, Ballew Neal, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 309 shares for $29.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,258 and bolstered with 564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $34.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OHI traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.09M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.91, compared to 20.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, OHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.14.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $243.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.5M to a low estimate of $215.35M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $272.1M, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $846.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $947.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $849.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.