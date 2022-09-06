A correction may be in store for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) shares?

In the latest session, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at 3.52 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $3.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1564094 shares were traded. HNST reached its highest trading level at $3.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4310.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On March 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Hoyt Janis sold 1,250 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 4,438 led to the insider holds 351,296 shares of the business.

Rexing Rick sold 4,143 shares of HNST for $15,288 on Aug 23. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 350,040 shares after completing the transaction at $3.69 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Vlahos Nikolaos A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,804 shares for $3.74 each. As a result, the insider received 62,847 and left with 1,264,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $11.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0517.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HNST has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 92.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.64M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $76.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77.4M to a low estimate of $75.35M. As of the current estimate, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s year-ago sales were $78.81M, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.07M and the low estimate is $336M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.