A glimpse at Dominion Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 81.83, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $82.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2671630 shares were traded. D reached its highest trading level at $83.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of D’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $72.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares for $83.89 per share. The transaction valued at 524,303 led to the insider holds 110,147 shares of the business.

BLUE ROBERT M bought 3,180 shares of D for $249,325 on Feb 16. The Chair, President and CEO now owns 183,052 shares after completing the transaction at $78.40 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, STORY SUSAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $74.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,630 and bolstered with 15,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dominion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, D has reached a high of $88.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that D traded 3.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 832.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 831.14M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for D as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.45, D has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.67. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19. The current Payout Ratio is 96.80% for D, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $3.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.17B to a low estimate of $2.85B. As of the current estimate, Dominion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.04B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.27B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for D’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.96B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.93B and the low estimate is $15.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.