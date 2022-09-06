A glimpse at Evolent Health Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) closed at 36.45 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $36.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031789 shares were traded. EVH reached its highest trading level at $37.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evolent Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 30, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Scott Cheryl sold 3,100 shares for $36.76 per share. The transaction valued at 113,956 led to the insider holds 51,104 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 50,000 shares of EVH for $1,860,500 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 752,434 shares after completing the transaction at $37.21 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, WILLIAMS FRANK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $35.75 each. As a result, the insider received 5,362,500 and left with 752,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVH has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 90.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.77M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.93, compared to 8.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.20% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $297.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $303.1M to a low estimate of $291.2M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.06M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.69M, an increase of 40.60% over than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $329.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $907.96M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.