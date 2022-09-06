A glimpse at InMode Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) closed at 31.19 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $31.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014357 shares were traded. INMD reached its highest trading level at $32.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of InMode Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 25, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On May 18, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $94.

On September 03, 2019, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.UBS initiated its Buy rating on September 03, 2019, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, InMode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $99.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.60.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 82.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.21M. Insiders hold about 16.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

