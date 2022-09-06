A glimpse at Kimco Realty Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at 21.23, down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $21.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3135483 shares were traded. KIM reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On March 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $26.50.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when COHEN GLENN GARY sold 10,000 shares for $25.07 per share. The transaction valued at 250,700 led to the insider holds 486,240 shares of the business.

LOURENSO FRANK sold 8,188 shares of KIM for $192,019 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 213,834 shares after completing the transaction at $23.45 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, LOURENSO FRANK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $23.39 each. As a result, the insider received 128,628 and left with 214,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $26.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KIM traded 3.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 615.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 15.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, KIM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.67. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $415.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.77M to a low estimate of $397.2M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $364.69M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.43M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.