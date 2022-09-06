A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

After closing at $6.25 in the most recent trading day, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed at 6.09, down -2.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246688 shares were traded. HIMS reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HIMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Becklund Irene sold 19,331 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 96,655 led to the insider holds 13,717 shares of the business.

O’Keefe Lynne Chou sold 10,045 shares of HIMS for $43,696 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.35 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Maltz Jules A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $3.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 274,494 and bolstered with 125,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $9.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 203.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.31M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.43, compared to 9.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.32. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.22 and $-0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 55.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564.55M and the low estimate is $499.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.