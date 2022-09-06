A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

After closing at $53.51 in the most recent trading day, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at 53.84, up 0.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075404 shares were traded. PCOR reached its highest trading level at $54.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on March 29, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $52.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,278,460 led to the insider holds 3,707,287 shares of the business.

Singer Benjamin C sold 6,123 shares of PCOR for $342,949 on Aug 25. The Chief Legal Officer; Secretary now owns 153,745 shares after completing the transaction at $56.01 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Singer Benjamin C, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of the company, sold 6,831 shares for $56.04 each. As a result, the insider received 382,809 and left with 159,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $105.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 727.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 969.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.22M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.74, compared to 2.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.6, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $162.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $160.79M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.79M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $852.2M and the low estimate is $821.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.