A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The price of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed at 44.36 in the last session, up 1.84% from day before closing price of $43.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049160 shares were traded. SLG reached its highest trading level at $45.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $77.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares for $81.40 per share. The transaction valued at 282,946 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 3,560 shares of SLG for $275,224 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 3,616 shares after completing the transaction at $77.31 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, ALSCHULER JOHN H JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $74.96 each. As a result, the insider received 449,760 and left with 585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $85.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLG traded on average about 950.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.29, compared to 6.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 14.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SLG is 3.73, which was 3.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65. The current Payout Ratio is 86.30% for SLG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 23, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $5.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $158.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.73M to a low estimate of $157.9M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.36M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.24M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $632M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.18M, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $629.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $659.4M and the low estimate is $597.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.