AERI (Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) closed at 15.19 up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $15.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1618445 shares were traded. AERI reached its highest trading level at $15.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.25 from $14 previously.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $15.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AERI has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AERI has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 5.28M over the past ten days. A total of 47.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.02M. Shares short for AERI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 3.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.72, while EPS last year was $-0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.61 and $-2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.1. EPS for the following year is $-1.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.7M to a low estimate of $30.5M. As of the current estimate, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.18M, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.02M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112.13M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.1M and the low estimate is $155.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.