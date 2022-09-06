An average trading volume for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) closed at 39.66 in the last session, down -0.45% from day before closing price of $39.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1832571 shares were traded. BTI reached its highest trading level at $40.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTI traded on average about 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 3.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BTI is 2.81, which was 2.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.35. The current Payout Ratio is 79.20% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.