An average trading volume for TELUS Corporation (TU) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) closed at 22.61 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $22.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1497873 shares were traded. TU reached its highest trading level at $22.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2722.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TU has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TU traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.77M with a Short Ratio of 12.46, compared to 7.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TU is 1.05, which was 1.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.45. The current Payout Ratio is 126.10% for TU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.65B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.22B and the low estimate is $14.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.