An investigation into ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s technical aspects

After closing at $8.39 in the most recent trading day, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at 8.40, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003365 shares were traded. ACVA reached its highest trading level at $8.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Waterman Michael sold 2,931 shares for $12.75 per share. The transaction valued at 37,370 led to the insider holds 66,964 shares of the business.

Anderson Craig Eric sold 16,535 shares of ACVA for $332,023 on Dec 13. The CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Anderson Craig Eric, who serves as the CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 38,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $22.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.62M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 4.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.69.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $111.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.38M to a low estimate of $109.7M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.24M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $451.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.4M and the low estimate is $506.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.