An investigation into Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s technical aspects

After closing at $34.91 in the most recent trading day, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) closed at 34.53, down -1.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4255676 shares were traded. TPR reached its highest trading level at $35.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $30 previously.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Dadlani Manesh sold 5,602 shares for $36.85 per share. The transaction valued at 206,434 led to the insider holds 35,686 shares of the business.

Glaser Thomas A. sold 39,503 shares of TPR for $1,397,766 on Aug 22. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 243,321 shares after completing the transaction at $35.38 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Crevoiserat Joanne C., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,700 shares for $34.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 197,220 and bolstered with 251,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 248.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 8.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TPR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.34, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 31.00% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.96, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Tapestry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.