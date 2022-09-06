An overall feel about Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Boston Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at 80.54, up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $79.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260381 shares were traded. BXP reached its highest trading level at $81.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $108.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $108 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares for $89.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,021,673 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 21,102 shares of BXP for $2,543,120 on Feb 23. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $120.52 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, LINDE DOUGLAS T, who serves as the President of the company, sold 34,476 shares for $118.58 each. As a result, the insider received 4,088,226 and left with 180,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $133.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXP traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.85% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 6.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.94, BXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.74 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $761.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $777.36M to a low estimate of $730.3M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $708.74M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.23M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $786.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $740.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.