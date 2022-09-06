An overall feel about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) closed at 3.93 up 3.97% from its previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4113534 shares were traded. CX reached its highest trading level at $3.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.70.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.20 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CEMEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CX has reached a high of $8.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9822.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CX has traded an average of 5.52M shares per day and 3.73M over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.45M. Insiders hold about 60.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 6.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 17, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2017 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $3.56B. As of the current estimate, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $2.96B, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.97B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.13B and the low estimate is $14.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.