An overall feel about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at 10.98 up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $10.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1804889 shares were traded. IOVA reached its highest trading level at $11.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Vogt Frederick G bought 1,000 shares for $6.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,440 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 500,000 shares of IOVA for $3,215,500 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 8,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On May 31, another insider, Maynard Ryan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,588 and bolstered with 7,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOVA has traded an average of 4.28M shares per day and 2.19M over the past ten days. A total of 157.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.02M. Shares short for IOVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 16.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 13.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.53 and low estimates of $-0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.16 and $-2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.45. EPS for the following year is $-2.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $-1.63 and $-2.82.