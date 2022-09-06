Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) was 39.58 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $39.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $- from its previous closing price. On the day, 3577039 shares were traded. CARR reached its highest trading level at $40.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $56 to $50.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 when Crockett Kyle sold 3,682 shares for $45.73 per share. The transaction valued at 168,360 led to the insider holds 12 shares of the business.

Timperman Jurgen sold 33,036 shares of CARR for $1,851,813 on Nov 12. The President, Fire & Security now owns 9,995 shares after completing the transaction at $56.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $58.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.17.

Shares Statistics:

CARR traded an average of 4.48M shares per day over the past three months and 4.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 845.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 840.83M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 11.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, CARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.61B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.14B and the low estimate is $19.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.