Analysis of Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL): Selected Notes

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) closed the day trading at 17.91 down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $18.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1482239 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Haley Patrick J. sold 18,812 shares for $18.21 per share. The transaction valued at 342,567 led to the insider holds 239,818 shares of the business.

WILLSEY LANCE sold 40,000 shares of EXEL for $786,000 on May 12. The Director now owns 424,415 shares after completing the transaction at $19.65 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,696 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider received 154,008 and left with 273,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelixis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXEL has reached a high of $23.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXEL traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXEL traded about 1.84M shares per day. A total of 321.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.89M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $390.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.57M to a low estimate of $375.39M. As of the current estimate, Exelixis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.49M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.2M, an increase of 24.90% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $396.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.