Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW): Selected Notes

The closing price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) was 78.23 for the day, down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $79.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014967 shares were traded. LW reached its highest trading level at $80.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $84 previously.

On May 21, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $89.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Scheufler Gerardo sold 2,786 shares for $81.01 per share. The transaction valued at 225,701 led to the insider holds 29,685 shares of the business.

Spytek Eryk J sold 3,001 shares of LW for $239,990 on Aug 05. The SVP, GEN COUNSEL now owns 47,936 shares after completing the transaction at $79.97 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Spytek Eryk J, who serves as the SVP, GEN COUNSEL of the company, sold 3,867 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 290,025 and left with 37,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $83.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.26.

Shares Statistics:

LW traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, LW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.98. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3B and the low estimate is $4.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.