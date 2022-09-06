Analysis of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) was 19.96 for the day, up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $19.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486486 shares were traded. LBTYA reached its highest trading level at $20.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBTYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28.30 to $36.40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Waldron Jason sold 7,522 shares for $22.10 per share. The transaction valued at 166,209 led to the insider holds 36,432 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 14,277 shares of LBTYA for $316,715 on Aug 08. The SVP & CAO now owns 43,954 shares after completing the transaction at $22.18 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $22.67 each. As a result, the insider received 249,349 and left with 125,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1108.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $30.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.53.

Shares Statistics:

LBTYA traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 501.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.20M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $-1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $-1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.