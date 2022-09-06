Are analysts optimistic about Altice USA Inc.’s (NYSE:ATUS) stock?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed the day trading at 9.86 down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $10.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2404227 shares were traded. ATUS reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, New Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Societe Generale Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Mullen Mark sold 5,000 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 77,700 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 10,000 shares of ATUS for $145,900 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $28.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATUS traded about 4.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATUS traded about 2.91M shares per day. A total of 454.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.06M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45M with a Short Ratio of 10.07, compared to 33.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 23.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of $-3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.97B and the low estimate is $6.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.