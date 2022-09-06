Are analysts optimistic about Envista Holdings Corporation’s (NYSE:NVST) stock?

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) closed the day trading at 35.77 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $36.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2158752 shares were traded. NVST reached its highest trading level at $36.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $46 from $40 previously.

On June 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $46.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Yu Howard H sold 5,341 shares for $45.73 per share. The transaction valued at 244,244 led to the insider holds 52,411 shares of the business.

Aghdaei Amir sold 10,538 shares of NVST for $544,391 on Mar 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 364,779 shares after completing the transaction at $51.66 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Aghdaei Amir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 114,702 shares for $50.85 each. As a result, the insider received 5,832,596 and left with 375,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Envista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $52.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVST traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVST traded about 1.81M shares per day. A total of 162.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.91M. Shares short for NVST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.11, compared to 14.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 12.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $650.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $664.3M to a low estimate of $630.5M. As of the current estimate, Envista Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $740.1M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $648.1M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $-12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $682M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $625.95M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.