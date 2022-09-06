Are analysts optimistic about Precision BioSciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock?

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) closed the day trading at 1.57 down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179739 shares were traded. DTIL reached its highest trading level at $1.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTIL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Kelly John Alexander bought 33,784 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 50,676 led to the insider holds 117,701 shares of the business.

JANTZ DEREK sold 18,849 shares of DTIL for $38,829 on Jun 08. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 4,055,174 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Scimeca Dario, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 9,833 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 20,256 and left with 32,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTIL has reached a high of $14.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7059.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTIL traded about 3.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTIL traded about 988.07k shares per day. A total of 67.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.28M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DTIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 2.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.51, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.39, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.18 and $-2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.59. EPS for the following year is $-1.39, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1 and $-2.17.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $2.54M. As of the current estimate, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.86M, an estimated decrease of -64.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.59M, a decrease of -76.70% less than the figure of $-64.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.53M, down -82.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.